Ice Dawgs lead Storm in KJHL semifinal action

The Arborg Ice Dawgs are well on their way to the Keystone Junior Hockey League championship- short by only one win. Arborg has been battling OCN Storm in the seven-game play-off semifinal, and as of press time, lead the series 3-1.



In game one of the series, the Ice Dawgs beat OCN 6-5 in overtime March 11 and in game two, they won 10-8 March 12. Both games were played at the Arborg Arena.



Game three: Ice Dawgs 9 Storm 6

In their third encounter of the series, Arborg travelled to the OCN arena to face the Storm March 18. They kept their composure, winning the game 9-6.

OCN opened scoring late in the first period with a Tony Apetagon goal at 10:33. Arborg quickly caught up, tying the game through a Derric Gulay goal at 12:24. The Storm ramped up their attack, netting a goal at 3:56 courtesy of Camacho Lathlin. The Ice Dawgs bit back, with a goal from Travis Killbrei, tying the game at 2-2 to end the period.



The second period was littered with goals, with one each from Arborg’s Aaron Kristjanson, Colton Davies and Jordan Woytowich. OCN scored three of their own, tying the game at 5-5 by the end of the frame.



The last period was a Dawgs show, with the team notching up four goals, while the Storm only managed one. Goals for Arborg came from Jordan Kristjanson, Kilbreir, Gulay and Kristjanson.



Minding the net for Arborg was Jordan Liske, who saved 44 of 50, while OCN’s Anthony Fontaine saved 24 of 33.



Game four: Ice Dawgs 2 Storm 4

OCN finally tallied their first win of the semifinal, with a 4-2 victory over Arborg on home ice March 19.

In the first period OCN’s Harold Linklater opened scoring during a powerplay at 4:06 . Mitchell Tilley added to the Storm’s attack with a goal at 7:51.



OCN continued their streak in the second frame with two more goals from Linklater. Arborg scored too, through Corbin Pasternak at 10:05, but the Storm ultimately finished the period leading 4-1.



The only goal in the third period came from Arborg’s Torfason at 8:15.

Ossachuk took the loss for Arborg saving 27 of 31, while Kelan Weseen fended off 37 of 39 shots.



Game five of the series was scheduled for 8:15 p.m. March 21 at the Arborg and District Arena.

If necessary, game six will be played at OCN Arena Marh 24 at 7:30 p.m. If necessary, game seven will be played at at the Arborg and District Arena March 26.



