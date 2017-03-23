Arborg business wins Thank A Retailer competition

After weeks of heated competition, Foster Ag. Services took home a grand prize of $15,000 in ADAMA’s Thank-A-Retailer competition March 10.



“It’s fantastic to win, it’s just an example of the good, strong community support that we have received,” Foster Ag. Services’ bookkeeper, Theresa Zuk, said.



Customers and community members from across the country were invited to nominate agriculture retailers that positively contributed to their communities and vote for them in ADAMA’s online competition. Four winners from across Canada were then selected using the votes and other criteria to receive $15,000 towards a worthy cause in their community.



“The competition ran for two months and it was a lot of just keeping at it and being consistent with making sure people voted, and there was a lot of people on board,” Zuk said.



She added the voting period was a nailbiter until the end.

‘‘We were in competition with another company from southern Manitoba, which made it a lot more interesting and fun. Things were neck-and-neck right till the end for the voting part of it,” she explained.



Plenty of the support during the competition not only came from customers, but also local residents and people who used to live in Arborg.

“They saw how beneficial the prize could be to the community,” she said.



Zuk noted the company’s owners have been actively contributing to the community for a number of years through fundraising and donations and were a perfect fit for the competition.



According the ADAMA’s website, Foster Ag Services plans to use the prize money towards the Arborg Arena’s new dressing rooms and the outdoor aquatic centre. As well, the money may go towards Arborg Early Middle School’s outdoor classroom.



Other competition winners were Huron Perth Ag Services Inc. in Ontario, Bashaw Crop Services in Alberta and Richardson Pioneer in Saskatchewan.