Woodlands CDC host AGM

The Woodlands Community Development Corporation hosted their annual general meeting at the Lake Francis Hall March 16.



“The whole community development cooperation board is trying to push the community aspect and we’re asking for more people to come forward and give us their ideas. We’re open to anybody who wants to come and work with us and we really want to get things moving,”WCDC chairperson Ray Walker said.



The AGM enabled Woodlands residents to speak to and ask questions of the WCDC board while also learning about what the community development corporation had done in the past and what planned projects are in store for the future.



According to Walker, the CDC hopes to sell off three parcels of property to offset debt, along with continuing with their annual haunted house attraction.



They are looking into is setting up small birdhouse type library structures where residents can borrow and leave books in order to make up for the lack of library in the region.



They will also look into whether tiny houses and granny pods might be viable in the area.



“It seems to be that what people want to see is affordable housing. That’s one of the projects that we want to see,” Walker said.



The meeting also saw the election of new board members. Ray Walker will continue on as chair with Cassandra Enns-Bullied as vice-chair, Carly Dutkekiewich as treasurer and Lori Schellekens as secretary. The directors are, Allie Strom, Gail McDonald, David Farlie, Doug Oliver, Loriann Lobb and Bill Fleury.



“I’ve actually had a few emails saying that it(the meeting) went very well. We did try to make it as short as possible because of what the weather was doing,” he said.