Interlake School Division releases final budget

The Interlake School Division board of Trustees approved their 2017-2018 budget at a board meeting, March 13.



The budget represents a 2.06% increase in expenditures which is an investment of $38,100,000 in education across the board.



This is the sixth consecutive year that the school division hasn’t received an increase or a decrease in funding from the province. For the 2017-2018 budget the division received a decrease of 2% in operating revenue.



2017-2018 budget at a glance



• Pupil teacher ratios will go up from 18.53 to 18.69 on average division wide.

• There will be a decline of 2.87 full-time equivalent professional staff positions compared to the current year.

• Two school buses will be bought for the upcoming year.

• The education special levy mill rate will increase by 0.5759 mills which is an increase of 4.38% on residential property taxes