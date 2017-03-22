Gwen Fox Gallery mixing it up with March exhibit

Gwen Fox Gallery’s mixed bag art exhibit is drawing to a close but you still have time to check it out before the month’s end as it concludes April 1.



“This is a diverse exciting show and I think there will be something for everyone,” Janet Thompson, an artist in the show, said.



The mixed bag exhibit is a result of the combined efforts of local artists who each work in various mediums.



“I hope that they(visitors) just get a feeling that there’s a lot going on in the world of art,” Thompson said.



Thompson, who lives north of Clandeboye, started out as a woodcarver but has since branched out into digital sculpture. She uses a computer program to design her pieces and then has them 3-D printed in steel.



“Right now, I’m doing pendants because they are small, they still give me lots of practise and at the same time there is a better success rate for 3-D printing but my ultimate goal is to design full sculptures,” Thompson said.



The show was specifically tailored to showcase a variety of styles and types of art. Visitors to the show will be able to see among other things glass, drawing, painting, sculpture, wood, metal, and fibre art.



“We’re all for diversity Canada, aren’t we and that’s what we bring and for the artists too if you just stick to your own art I don’t think that you grow as an artist,”

Thompson said. “It broadens your view of life and art and what is possible in art. I think it does that to anybody who opens the door to someone that doesn’t think the same way that they do.”



Mixed bag features art by Rene Bruneau, Janet Cruse, Jan Domain, Peter Doucette, Gordon Driscoll, Sandy Driscoll, JoAnne Gullachsen, Carol & Claude Hébert, Gordon Kanne, Julia Penny, Raven, and George Tanner.