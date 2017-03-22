The East Interlake Conservation District is working on a new strategic plan and asked Stonewall Council what Stonewall’s conservation priorities are.



“We’re certainly here for feedback,” Armand Belanger, manager of EICD said.



The conservation district representative opened their presentation by talking about the projects they have worked on during the past 10 years which included quarterly surface water samples from nine area waterways, 11 wetland projects, 2,400 private well water samples, more than 175 outreach events and seven riparian enhancement projects among others.



Representatives continued to speak about water quality which has been a main issue for the conservation district in the region. To understand the issue better, the conservation district showed the council a 10 year surface water quality report card which had just been released. This report examined nine waterways and looked for annual trends in water quality.



“We take pride in the fact that all of the municipalities in our area are part of our conservation district.” Belanger said.



At this point, the conversation moved on to the services offered by the conservation district.



Councillor Walter Badger asked about the conservation district’s abandoned well program which to date has sealed 271 abandoned wells. The program is voluntary and allows residence in the EICD area to permanently seal old wells on their properties which helps to eliminate a source of water contamination.



There was also a discussion about the different types of composting programs in the area. The conservation district currently runs a compost turner program.



Other News



Council has approved the second and third reading of the lagoon explanation and upgrading project. This 5.75 million dollar project is a large investment in the future of the town. The town has applied for grants to help complete the project and if they are successfully obtained the project could move forward as early as this year.



Council has received a letter of intent from a new retailer wanting to set up shop on Main Street. T & C Vape & Headshop is planning to move into a vacancy 325 Main St.