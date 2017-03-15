Resident’s clicking in to Emergency Information

Stonewall’s emergency preparedness information is now available with the click of a mouse after the town activated a new Emergency Management page on their website.



“We have a good team. The Town of Stonewall is constantly preparing with training exercises to make ourselves ready. If (residents) can do their part to make themselves ready then everything should go well,” Peter Bullivant, Municipal Emergency Coordinator for Stonewall, said.



The website provides the necessary information for residents to prepare for the worst. These resources include information on taking care of yourself for 72 hours while emergency services are put in place, developing an emergency plan for your family and finding out where to get information during an emergency situation.



“We have a lot of provincial and federal websites to help you make your own 72-hour kit. It (also) advises you about how to look after yourself and what to do in severe weather, power outages, tornadoes and (situations) like that,” Bullivant explained.



“To best be ready for an emergency look at the website and view the links there and make yourself familiar with what you need to be self sufficient for at least 72 hours so that resources and infrastructure can be put in place to assist you should it become a long period on severe enough that evacuation is required and then we can look after you,” he continued.



Emergency Management needs volunteers for the emergency measures team for the Town of Stonewall. Bullivant said that volunteers are more helpful when fully trained before a disaster occurs.



“You can never have too many volunteers in a major emergency or a disaster,” Bullivant noted.



Anyone wanting to volunteer during an emergency can contact Peter Bullivant at emo@stonewall.ca.