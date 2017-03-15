Moms get some love at the Library

In the last session of the six part wellness series hosted by South Interlake Regional Library’s Stonewall branch, Mothers were given guidance on how to be their best selves at the Self Care for Moms session March 9.



“It’s so common that we just don’t make the time and so whenever I have time, I go in front of women and tell them to fill themselves up because they just have so much more to give and they’ll be better for themselves and better for other people,” Tracy Thibodeau, the session’s presenter and a life coach with Ignite Retreats, said.



The presentation was very discussion-driven going into detail about what it means to run on empty as a mom and things that take from people’s energy levels.

According to Thibodeau, there are many stresses that can affect people, moms in particular, that cause ego depletion a state where a person’s mental energy is used up and needs to be replenished.



“I’m a mom of three and over time I have learned that if I’m not full, I have nothing to give anybody but it took me the longest time to put aside the time,” Thibodeau said.



She advocates for more self-awareness as a way for mom’s to help themselves before they burn out.



“I think that we can compartmentalize like nobody’s business and not pay attention to the fact that we are tired and out and empty,” Thibodeau said. “Have a go to list of easy things. It’s not an hour long bath or a two hour run, it’s easy things that you can do to fill yourself back up a little so that you can go through this moment or this period.”



The discussion ended with talk about how every person fills themselves in different ways, that finding those ways is a journey and that the ways of filling yourself up may change over time.



Thibodeau’s top tips for moms starting their self care journey are to give yourself permission to think of yourself as a priority, to realize that being full is a gift to others and to ask for help when you need it.



“Getting moms to share and be real in front of each other is a really amazing experience,” Thibodeau concluded.