IERHA wants your opinion on accessibility

As part of the provincial initiatives through The Accessibility for Manitobans Act, Interlake-Eastern RHA is committed ensuring equal access and participation for all people, regardless of their abilities.



According to IERHA, Barriers usually develop because accessibility needs are not considered. The Interlake-Eastern RHA Accessibility Planning Committee wants to understand the various barriers to accessibility throughout the region’s health care services and programs so that they may identify ways to improve.



Residents are encouraged to take part in this anonymous survey to assist in identifying and addressing the different types of obstacles, both visible and invisible. They survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/IERHAaccess