Gimli becomes first community to raise Flag of Humanity

Juliet Kadzviti/The Interlake Spectator

From left: Coun. Thora Palson, Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton, Coun. Danny Luprypa, Bruce Benson and Mayor Randy Woroniuk pose with the Flag of Humanity March 10. (Juliet Kadzviti/The Interlake Spectator/Postmedia Network)

The RM of Gimli officially became the first community to raise long-time resident Bruce Benson's Flag of Humanity March 10.

The flag will fly high at the east-end of Goldfield Drive on Gimli Beach.

 RM Councillors Thora Palson, Danny Luprypa, Mayor Randy Woroniuk, MLA Jeff Wharton and a number of community members attended the first-time event.

"No matter a person's religion, or lack thereof; no matter a person's skin colour, nationality or politics- these differences are as nothing compared to what we have in common... we are human," Benson said, in a news release.

At the unveiling, he added he hoped the RM would be one of many communities to fly the flag of humanity in the future.



