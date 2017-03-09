REMS students host special tea for seniors

Riverton Early Middle School students kicked off Canada 150 celebrations March 6 by hosting a tea for seniors at the Riverton Hnausa Lutheran Church.



Teacher Leanne Hibbert said the event is part of an ongoing project for Grades 5 and 6 students, celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.

“They are excited (about Canada’s 150). The wheels are already in motion to celebrate,” she said.



At the tea, students were given a retrospective look into years-gone-by from seniors who attended the event, and enjoyed a light lunch.



“What an awesome afternoon. The room was just abuzz for two solid hours. The senior citizens had so many interesting stories to tell,” Hibbert said, after the event.



“My students were fascinated by the experiences that were shared. They learned so much about the past and their community that they never knew before. When we returned to the classroom, many hands were in the air, awaiting their turns to share all they had learned,” she noted.



Hibbert said the tea was a crucial way for students to get out of their comfort zones.

“It’s important to create a new learning opportunity for students,” she said. “It’s a way of enriching their learning experience by going into the community.”



Almost 20 seniors from Riverton and surrounding communities attended the tea.



Hibbert said, at a later date, seniors may be invited into classrooms to see how students learn in today’s world.

“I think this is just the beginning of a great community partnership, with more rich learning to come,” Hibbert added.