Pregnant dog returns to Stonewall

After a week-long adventure, Sunshine, the pregnant dog that was on the loose throughout Stonewall made her way home.



Sunshine, a yellow lab, escaped while being leash trained outside of her foster family’s home in Stonewall. From there, she trekked around the Interlake being spotted in north Selkirk and Petersfield before making her way back to Stonewall.



She eventually returned to her foster family’s home and found the live trap they had set up in hopes of tempting her into being caught. Sunshine managed to steal food from the trap three times without triggering it before volunteers where able to follow her tracks to her hide-out under the house’s sunroom.



The volunteers then came together blocking all possible exits, before one of them went under the house and slipped a leash onto the dog.



She has been to the vet and is in good condition. They also did an x-ray and discovered that she is carrying 11 puppies, which are due any day now.