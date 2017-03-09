Evergreen School Division approves budget

Evergreen School Division approved their 2017/2018 budget at their regular board meeting March 1.



“This was a challenging budget given that the division received a decrease in provincial funding while facing increased costs. A thorough analysis of student needs, division priorities and carefully made reductions resulted in this budget,” Supt. Roza Gray said.



“Trustees are proud of the outcome for 2017/18 and hope to see increased provincial funding support for education next year.”



As well, before approving the budget, ESD held an open house at Riverton Early Middle School Feb. 21, to get input from the public on the new budget.



“The Board was pleased to present the 2017-18 division budget to members of the community and to answer questions related to the construction of the budget. Members of the public congratulated the board for balancing the needs of students against a very modest tax increase,” Gray said.



Financial highlights of the budget include an increase of 1.69% from the previous budget, bringing the total amount to $21,211,070.



Programming and service changes include more support for smaller high schools, targeted support staff for students who need more help in regular classroom and an instructional facilitator for mathematics for all division schools.

As well, ESD will partner with the Public Schools Finance Board for a $1.5 million renovation of the music space at Gimli High School.



ESD will maintain kindergarten programming at three full days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), while junior kindergarten remains at half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The division will also continue with the families and youth regional support team, which assists youth with complex needs.



The division will reduce teaching staff by 1.4 teacher and an unspecified number of support because of declining enrollment.



For more information on the budget visit esd.mb.ca.

