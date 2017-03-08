Royals pushed to the limit

The Lord Selkirk Royals junior varsity girls’ basketball team competed for the top prize in KPAC Tier 2 basketball.



The local basketball squad made up of Grade 10 students hit the hard court against the Transcona Collegiate Institute Titans in the KPAC Tier 2 Basketball Championship March 2.



Despite falling behind earling in the first half, the Royals stormed back during the second court to force the game into overtime.



“We struggled in the first half,” Royals head coach Amanda Hallson said. “They came out (in the second half and played tough.”



The Royals came up just short in what proved to be a nail bitter as they were defeated 43-10. Selkirk didn’t walk away empty handed as they took home the second place ribbon.