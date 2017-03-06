Peguis and Fisher Branch RCMP seized more than a kilogram of cocaine, 233 grams of marijuana, seven firearms and an undisclosed sum of money from two Peguis First Nation residences March 3.



“The removal of such a large quantity of drugs and weapons during this seizure in Peguis First Nation will definitely have a positive impact in the community,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, in a news release.



RCMP executed two search warrants on the residences, with assistants from the Emergency Response team. As a result, five residents were arrested, two 20 year-old males, and three females aged 21, 27 and 30.



The accused have been released and will appear in court in Peguis May 1. They face charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as well as the Criminal Code of Canada.



RCMP continue to investigate the case.

