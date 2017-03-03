Wolf West St. Paul

The RM has received numerous complaints of coyotes in the municipality recently and on March 3 more complaints came in, this time in regards to a wolf sighting.





What appeared to be a wolf, was spotted and photographed by a resident March 3. The animal was seen in and around homes on Rossmore and running in McNaughton Park. Earlier, it was seen inside the Perimeter in Riverbend.



Photograph of the wolf were sent to Manitoba Conservation Officers for comment, who confirmed it was in fact a wolf. Officers said the photo indicates a young wolf that is not in very good health.



If you have concerns about wildlife on your property or in your neighbourhood, contact Manitoba Conservation at 1-204-785-5373.



Residents are advised to be aware of their surroundings and keep dogs on leashes and don’t allow them to run loose.