West St. Paul keeping residents informed

The Province’s February Flood Outlook Report says the likelihood and severity of spring flooding from the Red River will be dependent on weather conditions between now and spring melt.



The February report is the first of the year, and says with current conditions, there is a major risk of spring flooding on the Red River. The report was prepared by the Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure.



According to the report, above normal soil moisture and winter precipitation to the end of February has resulted in the Red River being deemed at major risk of overland flooding.



Soil moisture conditions along the Red River in the United States are above normal, while in Manitoba they are near normal. Winter precipitation has been above normal to well-above normal this year throughout the Red River Basin.



Favourable or normal weather conditions going forward would reduce the risk of flooding in the area to moderate; unfavourable weather would keep the major risk of flooding prediction in place.



To keep apprised of flooding updates, sign up for West St. Paul’s Code Red, which uses various communication forms, including social media, to connect with residents about emergency situations, and the RM’s email list, by calling the West St. Paul office at 204-338-0306 or emailing info@weststpaul.com.

