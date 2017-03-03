Pregnant dog on the loose in Stonewall

Sunshine, a dog from a northern reserve, managed to slip out of her harness and has been leading her foster family on a wild chase around Stonewall.



She weights 80 lbs. and is wearing a red collar with a blue tag. She is about three weeks away from giving birth to a litter of puppies.



Her foster parent, John Savage, who is taking care of her for Manitoba Underdogs said she slipped out of her harness while she was being walked. She is in the process of being leash trained after being allowed to roam on the reserve for her whole life, prior to this point.



She escaped from 12 Street W. just outside of her home and has been back at least twice.



The family has set up a live trap in the yard with ribs to tempt Sunshine.



The foster family is asking residents to not feed her so that she is hungry enough to get caught in the trap. They are also asking for anyone who spots her to not try to catch her but to call Savage at (204)461-2672.