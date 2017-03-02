March madness arrives for anglers

What does fishing bring to our local economy? Recreational angling, the sometimes forgotten contributor to economic growth, plays a much larger role than one might think.



The Red River and Lake Winnipeg (east and west side) have been providing destinations to anglers (domestic and international) for years. But are the communities, municipal government(s) and business sectors doing enough to promote and embrace this? If you ask anglers and some business owners that question the answer would be a resounding NO.



Some communities surrounding these bodies of water do a great job promoting angling through community festivals and events. Others, however, don’t seem to take advantage of this tourism gold mine.



The biggest fishing icon in Selkirk is that of “Chuck the Channel Cat,” who proudly smiles at every passing vehicle and pedestrian outside Smitty’s Restaurant. Beyond that things became much scarcer. It has often been asked in angling circles why Selkirk and Lockport, which is often referred to as the “Catfish Capital of the World”, doesn’t have a weekend catfish festival to celebrate this notoriety. The former Lockport Dam & Festival that last ran in 2014 appeared to have lost momentum after a few years of existence. One component of the festival featured a tagged catfish contest. However, it wasn’t a tournament style event. Tournaments, normally, with their prize structure, attract a greater range of anglers from near and far.



One event in Selkirk that has certainly caught the eye of the angling community is “The Walleye Masters Cup” held in late September each year. The growth of this event through near sold out entries and local business contributions is definitely on the rise. The City of Selkirk, a community that recently hit the 10,000 population mark and growing, has made positive changes with its re-branding along with residential and commercial growth. Perhaps a bigger push in tourism specific to angling should be added to the overall vision of the Tri-S area (Selkirk, St. Clements and St. Andrews) that sit on top of this world class fishery.



The final stretch of the 2016-17 ice season is upon us and with that comes mixed emotions. On the downside it spells the end of another fishing season with spring closure commencing April 4 (2017 season resumes May 14).

However, on a more positive note, March has been known to be one of the best and busiest times of the hard water season. Dubbed “March Madness” by many anglers, the rush is on to finish in style. Lake Winnipeg on both the east side (Balsam Bay) and west side (Chalet Beach/Matlock) will be buzzing with anglers eager to catch one of the many monster “greenback” walleye that will be stacked up in the south basin of the lake. Bright coloured lipless rattle baits, jigging spoons and jigs tipped with either frozen salted or live minnows is what you’ll need. An increase of American licence plates will also be noticeable as our southern friends will want to get in on the greenback action. I looked at this in the winter version of my October column, “The US Invasion”. Hotels, gas stations, tackle shops and restaurants will be hopping with out-of-town business during this final full month of fishing.



For those of you looking at participating in a great family event, the AYA (Angler Young Angler) Ice Fishing Derby hits the ice at Chalet Beach(Matlock) on Lake Winnipeg Saturday March 11th from 11:00am – 3:00pm. There will be over $40,000 in prizes to be won including a Lund boat, motor and trailer for 1st prize. See the ad in today’s paper for further details.



Other events coming up this month include the Gimli Ice Festival(March 4th and 5th), Grand Marais Family Ice Fishing Derby(March 11th) and the “Colder Than Ice” Fishing Derby in Gimli(March 12th).



Thanks for reading and remember, KEEP FISHING!



David Obirek is a local fishing enthusiast, tournament angler and member of the Central Walleye Trail (CWT). You can follow David on twitter(@walleye_dave), Facebook(@thefishingjournalselkirk) and Instagram(@thefishingjournal)

tip of the month

Spring like weather has shown its face early and the warmer temperatures have had an impact on ice conditions on both the Red River and Lake Winnipeg. Ice ridges have started to shift with cracks opening up on the lake that could make for some dangerous conditions. The ice in many areas may still be thick however caution is needed while looking out for soft spots and areas covered with water.