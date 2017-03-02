Manitoba Liberals visit Gimli, talk with residents

Manitoba Liberal Party interim leader Judy Klassen and former leader Jon Gerrard visited the Interlake to speak with residents about some of their most pressing issues Feb. 24. Their visit took place just days ahead of the third session of the 41st legislature which began March 1.



The duo, along with Joanne Levy, the party’s volunteer regional director for the Interlake area, spoke to people at the Kaffee House and Evergreen Basic Needs in Gimli.

“We just wanted to come and meet with the people to make sure that they know that they are not being neglected under the Liberal watch, and that we lend our voices to any issues that residents in Manitoba face, whether it be in Winnipeg or whether it be here in Gimli,” Klassen said.



The top two issues raised by residents during their visit were dual-marketing of fish, particularly in regards to the future of Freshwater Fish Marketing Co-operation and senior care in the province.

“We know that the hot topic around this area was going to be the FFMC,” Klassen, who is also the MLA for Kewatinook, said.



“There’s a lot of different voices coming from my own constituency. They don’t mind that the FFMC, they opted out, because in the area up there they don’t get the subsidies, so being bound by the co-operation was very hard on them. But then in my constituency, there’s also southern First Nations who needed the FFMC.”



Gerrard, MLA for River Heights believes people in the province need more information on the new dual-marketing system as well as the future of FFMC.

“FFMC is going to continue, (so) it’s very important we’ve got somebody appointed as a permanent president as soon as possible, because all we have is an interim president right now,” he said.



“It’s also very important we get clarity on what is actually going to happen because the government has said we are going to change everything, but we don’t know precisely how we are going to change it and (those) details are very important,” he added.



In regards to elder-care, Gerrard said the party is generally concerned with how the province is handling the issue.

“Hospitals are clogged up because there are not enough personal care homes and we are concerned that the government seems to be making decisions to stop building personal care homes, at a time when we need them.”



Gerrard said discussing these topics with residents was helpful as they prepared for the next legislative session.

“I think it was very productive... it’s really timely, to be getting input from people and their issues, so we can represent people,” he said.



Klassen said the party will actively try to visit as many communities as possible in future, to help grow its platform.

“We are definitely going to try and get to as many communities as possible and going forward we need people’s input to build that platform. So, we are not going to be that kind of party that says ‘these are what your solutions are‘. We are going to go out listen to the people and listen to their problems,” she said.



“They are the best people to talk to when you are trying to get issues out and so, (we will be) using their advice to bring those issues forth in the legislature and make sure all Manitobans are heard, because the neglect has gone on long enough.



Levy said the visit was crucial to help people see what the Liberal Party can offer residents as an alternative.

“As someone who lives in this area, I am very excited to see John and Judy making the effort to come out to the communities and talk directly to people in this area,” she said.

Levy added the part was “wide-open“ to ideas and supporters, noting people could contact them through manitobaliberals.ca.