The Arborg Ice Dawgs dismantled the North Winnipeg Satelites in three of their best-of-five KJHL play-off games to end February on a high note. The result means the team marches on to the second round of playoffs.



Game 1: Ice Dawgs 4 Satelites 0

Arborg was completely dominant in its first encounter with North Winnipeg Feb. 23 at the Arborg and District Arena, coming out 4-0 victors.

In the first, the Ice Dawgs’ Jack Einarson opened scoring, assisted by Derric Gulay and Ryan Pochailo at 18:39. In the second, Arborg added two more courtesy of Josh Wilkenson and Neal Sigvaldson.

The team skated to a comfortable victory in the third, with a goal from Clint Torfason at 8:59.

Minding the net for the Ice Dawgs was Dylan Ossachuk, who saved all 32 shots on target, while Satelites netminder, Wyatt Emes 37 of 41 shots.



Game 2: Ice Dawgs 3 Satelites 2

The Ice Dawgs went into game two with one win, determined to keep the streak going. They played the Satelites at the Billy Mosienko Arena Feb. 25, winning the close game in overtime.

In the first period, the Ice Dawgs took the first and only bite, with Clint Torfason netting a goal at 17:23, during a power play.

Arborg continued their dominance, scoring the only goal of the second, courtesy of Colton Davies less than two minutes before the frame ended.

The Satelites saw an opportunity to catch-up in the third, with two goals from Sam Batt and Braden Zamrykut, tying the game at 2-2.

The Ice Dawgs ultimately had the final say, winning the game through a Torfason goal at 1:28 of overtime, taking the team 2-0 in the best-of-five.



Game 3: Ice Dawgs 3 Satelites 2

The two teams met for the final time at the Arborg and District Arena Feb. 26, with Arborg clinching the best-of-five on home ice.

The Ice Dawgs dominated the first period with goals from Davies and Karson Collins at 1:29 an 5:05, respectively.

In the second, the Satelites tried to make their mark, by netting a Zamrykut goal at 7:18, but Arborg quickly came back with a Gulay goal at 11:01. The final goal of the frame was scored by Glen Paupanekis during a power play.

There was no scoring in the third.

The winning netminder for Arborg was Ossachuk saving an impressive 47 of 49 shots. Emes stopped 43 of 46 shots for North Winnipeg.