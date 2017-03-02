Coyotes spotted in West St. Paul

The RM of West St. Paul has received several complaints of coyotes in the municipality that have been stalking family pets.



Living in Manitoba, we have the benefit of being surrounded by incredible wildlife. Whether they are bear, deer, birds or coyotes, each animal plays a special role in our environment. Regardless if you live in the city or country, wildlife surrounds us all.



It’s important to educate yourself about these animals.



The RM reminds residents to keep your dogs on a leash, and don't allow any pets to roam loose.



Below is a list of ways to reduce coyote problems, as well as what to do if you encounter a coyote.





Reducing Coyote Problems

Do not feed coyotes or any other wildlife, especially near human habitation.

Keep all garbage in plastic or metal containers with lids tightly secured.

Keep children under close supervision while they are outside.

Bring pet food inside a secure location every night or, better yet, feed your pet indoors.

Keep pets inside at night and under close supervision while they are outside during the day.

Avoid close contact with any wild animal or wild animal feces to prevent exposure to disease or parasites, and ensure your pet's vaccinations are up to date.

Coyotes can also be removed by a homeowner at any time in defense of private property or to protect personal safety on land that they own. Property owners may also use the services of another individual, such as a licensed trapper, to address a particular problem coyote on their property.



Encountering a Coyote

Never approach or crowd a coyote — give it an escape route.

Stop, remain calm and assess your situation.

If the coyote seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it is not looking in your direction.

If the coyote is aware of you, let it know you are human: shout at it, wave your arms above your head to make yourself appear more threatening, throw stones or other objects at it.

If the coyote continues to approach, back away slowly and move toward buildings or human activity.

Do not turn away or run — this may encourage the coyote to chase you.