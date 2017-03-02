Coyotes spotted in West St. Paul

Collingwood residents have reported sightings of coyotes around on their residential property in recent days, which also are believed to have taken a neighbour's pet dog Dec. 30.
The RM of West St. Paul has received several complaints of coyotes in the municipality that have been stalking family pets.
Living in Manitoba, we have the benefit of being surrounded by incredible wildlife. Whether they are bear, deer, birds or coyotes, each animal plays a special role in our environment. Regardless if you live in the city or country, wildlife surrounds us all.
It’s important to educate yourself about these animals.
The RM reminds residents to keep your dogs on a leash, and don't allow any pets to roam loose.
Below is a list of ways to reduce coyote problems, as well as what to do if you encounter a coyote.
Reducing Coyote Problems
- Do not feed coyotes or any other wildlife, especially near human habitation.
- Keep all garbage in plastic or metal containers with lids tightly secured.
- Keep children under close supervision while they are outside.
- Bring pet food inside a secure location every night or, better yet, feed your pet indoors.
- Keep pets inside at night and under close supervision while they are outside during the day.
- Avoid close contact with any wild animal or wild animal feces to prevent exposure to disease or parasites, and ensure your pet's vaccinations are up to date.
- Coyotes can also be removed by a homeowner at any time in defense of private property or to protect personal safety on land that they own. Property owners may also use the services of another individual, such as a licensed trapper, to address a particular problem coyote on their property.
Encountering a Coyote
- Never approach or crowd a coyote — give it an escape route.
- Stop, remain calm and assess your situation.
- If the coyote seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it is not looking in your direction.
- If the coyote is aware of you, let it know you are human: shout at it, wave your arms above your head to make yourself appear more threatening, throw stones or other objects at it.
- If the coyote continues to approach, back away slowly and move toward buildings or human activity.
- Do not turn away or run — this may encourage the coyote to chase you.
If the coyote attacks you — Fight Back!
- Information courtesy Province of Manitoba/Wildlife Branch
Other coyote facts
Coyotes help to maintain our ecosystem. They regulate mid-sized predators such as foxes, raccoons and skunks. This assists the avian population greatly.
The coyote is well known across North America. They are easy to identify by their dog-like appearance. Their coat varies in colour from red to brown or grey. They have large pricked ears, a long snout and their tail normally points towards the ground when they walk or run. In comparison, a dogs’ tail curls upwards.
Coyotes are most active at night, although they have been known to come out during the day as well. If for any reason you encounter a coyote, remember to remain calm. Try to make yourself look as big as possible, make lots of noise and lastly, back away slowly. Give the coyote space to run away. It is extremely rare for a coyote to attack a human, as their natural behaviour is to run away.
Coyotes may carry disease such as distemper and on occasion, rabies. These diseases can spread to our pets. Because of this, it is important to you’re your animals’ vaccinations up to date. It’s also important to keep your property clean, as coyotes are attracted to garbage. Ensure all garbage is sealed in garbage bags and placed in the appropriate bins with the lid firmly closed.
Finally, it is imperative that we do not feed coyotes, or any form of wildlife. Wildlife can survive on their own and when humans feed them, it makes them dependent on us for their survival.