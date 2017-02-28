Hitting the trails for a good cause

Steeltown Ford supports the needs of Manitoba’s children with disabilities living in rural Manitoba.



Employees, friends and family members from Selkirk’s own Steeltown Ford, will be mounting their snowmobiles for their annual ride to raise money for the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation and The Huntington’s Society (HSC).



The fundraiser, now in its 12th year, is officially called the Ride for Scott, in memory of Jason Sargent’s late brother Scott. The team will be heading out on two separate 500 kilometre rides departing from Selkirk: one on the Louis Riel long weekend at Hecla Island Provincial Park for The Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation and the other, the following weekend at Bird Lake to raise money for The Huntington’s Society (HSC)



“Scott loved children and all outdoor sports, so we thought this would be a fitting memorial to him,” said Sargent. “This year, my son Owen, his best friend Troy and a few family members and Steeltown Ford employees will be heading out for two days to raise money for causes that are near to my heart.”



Ride for Scott is a snowmobile event that promotes a responsible and healthy sports image for snowmobilers and helps support the needs of Manitoba children living with disabilities by raising much needed funds for the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation and The Huntington’s Society. All of the money raised from the event will be donated to both charities.



“Over the years, I’ve raised almost $220,000 for Scott’s Memorial Fund, which supports children living with disabilities in the Birds Hill, Selkirk and surrounding areas,” said Sargent. “These generous donations have meant that we’re meeting the needs of every child from this area. I feel privileged that I can give back to my community and honour my brother at the same time. My goal this year is to raise over $20,000 and make this 12th annual event the most successful yet.”



When Sargent became involved in the fundraiser, he never imagined his efforts would have made such an impact on his community or his own life. As a snowmobiling enthusiast, the Ride for Scott has always been more than just a weekend adventure for him. In 2004, Sargent’s brother Scott died in a snowmobile accident and has since been his motivating factor which has led him to commit to raise as much money as he could in his brother’s name.



Donations for this cause can be made by visiting the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation’s website.



Donations can also be made to the Huntington’s Society at hscevents.ca/steeltown.



Children’s

Rehabilitation Foundation

The Rehabilitation Centre for Children is Manitoba’s core service for more than 15,000 children with special needs and their families. The centre assists children with muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, autism, amputations, spina bifida, scoliosis, FASD, and communication, neurological, feeding and bone disorders. To learn more about the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation, and why they need your support, visit their website at crf.mb.ca.



Huntington’s Society

The Huntington’s Society has been serving communities in Canada for over 34 years. Huntington Disease is a hereditary brain disorder with devastating effects on both mind and body. HD touches one in every 1,000 Canadians and every child of a person with HD have a 50% risk of inheriting the disease. There is still no cure for Huntington disease, and there are no treatments, which can prevent HD or slow it down. However, the accelerating pace of research is offering more hope than ever before that a solution will be discovered one day soon. For more information on Huntington Disease visit huntingtonsociety.ca.