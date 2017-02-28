Amphibex to the rescue as ice busting underway

The province has deployed its Amphibex ice-breaking machines near Selkirk and flood watchers are hoping for a long melt process to mitigate flood threats this spring.



Darrel Kupchik, the executive director of North Red Waterway Maintenance, which operates the fleet of ice-breakers and cutters, said initial concerns over traction for the massive vehicles on the Red River have been allayed and the early returns are positive.

Kupchik said the machines had already broken up three kilometres of ice in the first hours of operation despite ice that he said is 4-6 inches thicker than what they saw last year.



He said the goal is to have 28 kilometres of ice broken up by mid-March.



Kupchik said the peculiar weather that included massive snowfalls in December followed by a string of unseasonable warmth in February created a “really jagged, rough ice cover” with “very little snow cover,” raising concerns about how the machines’ traction would hold up.



“But the traction has not really been a problem,” he said. “Every year something different seems to happen, so you just have to adapt to what you’re given and find solutions to ensure that nothing holds us back as we complete our tasks.”

Kupchik said past years have included such frigid temperatures that froze hydraulic components of the machines, forcing them to be parked on the river while they were thawed.



Now they’re hoping for weather to cooperate with a “long, drawn-out melt process.”



“Major, major snowfalls with lots of accumulation definitely makes it a challenge moving equipment around on the ice and getting staff to different locations,” he said. “And obviously the main concern is any major snowfall is going to result in additional water flows and stuff like that. For us, ideal conditions from now until ice break up would be no additional accumulation of snow. We’d be looking for low single digits (0-5 C) cooling at night to slow that melt down.”

