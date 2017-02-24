Teulon Student receives Yes I Can Award

Darrell Dempster a student at Teulon Collegiate Institute receives recognition. (Katelyn Boulanger/Stonewall Argus and Teulon Times)
Darrell Dempster a student at Teulon Collegiate Institute has received the Transition award at the Yes I Can awards ceremony held in Winnipeg Feb. 24. Dempster, who works in the school cafeteria, was guven recognition for showing the skills neccesary to transition from highschool into the workplace. He was the only student in the Interlake School Division to receive an award this year.