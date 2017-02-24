Taking a gander at the first goose of 2017

Seven geese made their way to Oak Hammock Marsh arriving on Feb. 21 for the earliest first goose sighting in the past 20 years.



“We had a little warm front that came through (last) week and the geese were fooled into thinking that spring was here,” the events coordinator at OHM Jacques Bourgeois said.



The earliest arrival before this year was 2000 when the geese flew in on Feb. 28, however, the geese normally make their arrival in mid-March.



“The geese are really well built for the cold. They can really stay warm even if the temperature drops quite a bit. The challenge (for them) would be to find food. If we have another snow storm that covers most of the exposed ground they will have a harder time accessing the grains and grass left over from last fall.” Bourgeois explained.



With the weather having cooled down since the bird’s arrival it’s unknown if more will follow.



“It’s hard to say (if more will arrive soon). We’ve had tonnes of people mentioning that they’ve seen (geese), all across southern Manitoba, but those were probably just the eager ones hoping to get the best spots, we’ll see more as the weeks progress and the temperatures warm up,”



The geese coming to declare the start of the spring season puts them in conflict with the predictions of Winnipeg Wyn, our local groundhog, who predicted six more weeks of winter on Feb, 2.



“I don’t think that winter has said it’s last word yet. I think there is more snow and cold on the way but I guess time will tell,” Bourgeois said when asked what he thought of the goose, groundhog conflict.