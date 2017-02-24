Province asking for farmer’s opinions

Agriculture Minister, Ralph Eichler, announced the Manitoba government is seeking feedback about potential changes to the funding model of Keystone Agricultural Producers and is asking farmers and other stakeholders to complete an online survey to share their views.



“The current approach to funding our province’s general farm organization is overly complex, inefficient and unlike any other system in the country,” said Eichler.



“The feedback we collect through this online resource will be essential in helping inform how our government can improve the process to fund membership in a far more efficient manner,” he continued.



The Manitoba government announced its plans to review the funding mechanism for KAP on Jan. 17.



The survey will be available online until March 9 at www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture. Stakeholders may also submit the survey by email to agboards@gov.mb.ca, by fax to 204-945-1489 or by mail to:

Manitoba Agriculture

Boards, Commissions and Legislation

812 – 401 York Ave.,

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0P8