Winnipeg Beach extends lagoon payment deadline

The Town of Winnipeg Beach extended its deadline for residents to pre-pay for the town’s lagoon upgrades to March 3. The original deadline was Feb. 13, but it was changed due to some residents not getting information about the payments on time.



“It has come to our attention that a significant number of property owners have either just recently received our original notice dated Jan. 12 or have not received it at all,” a statement said on the town’s website.



The notices were sent out to residents to inform them about their payment options for their share of the project.



“The options are to pay a lump sum upfront or to have it added it to their taxes, which of course has borrowing costs to it,” CAO Kerry Lawless said.



Residents who have already made their payment or opted to have the town charge their tax bills for the next 10 years, are asked to ignore the new notice. Residents who had already paid by Feb. 14, will not receive a new notice.



Lawless noted, residents are welcome to choose whichever option suits them.



“It makes no difference financially because we only borrow for those who choose it to be added to their tax bills,” he said.



Lawless noted another change, “We will by extension also be extending the deadline for pre-payment for the Water Treatment Plant project. New notices will not be sent out as there is no indication of property owners not receiving their notices.”