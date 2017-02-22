RCMP visit Stony Mountain Correctional Institute

Stonewall RCMP officers along with the Serious Crime Unit are investigating an assault that took place at the Stony Mountain Correctional Institute.



RCMP were informed by staff at SMCI that an inmate had been seriously assaulted on the evening of Feb. 20.



Corrections Services Canada staff at SMCI discovered a 50-year-old inmate in his cell with severe injuries. He was transported to hospital the same evening where he remains in critical condition.