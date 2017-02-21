Stonewall Council considers grant

Youth for Christ Winnipeg is once again asking the Town of Stonewall for grant money to support their summer camp programs.



The town has given grants of $7,000 in the past to support the camp. This year Youth for Christ has asked for a $10,000 grant from council to support their program.



“Council has always been very supportive of Youth for Christ, right from when it was an empty lot,” Stonewall mayor Lockie McLean said at the Feb 15 council meeting.

If granted extra money, it would aid in keeping the camp a low-cost option for summer fun for residents hoping to send their children to camp.



Public Hearing for planning by-law

Before the Feb. 15 council meeting the town held a public hearing to discuss By-Law 06-16.



The by-law is meant to implement the objectives and policies of the South Interlake Planning District Development Plan as it applies to the Town of Stonewall.



Some community representatives were at the meeting and had the opportunity to ask council and town representatives specific questions about how the by-law would affect the community.



In the later council meeting, the by-law’s second reading was approved.



The by-law, in it’s entirety, can be viewed on the town’s website at stonewall.ca.