Figuring out fiber and fat at the Library

The South Interlake Regional Library kicked off its wellness series hosting talks about health. The Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority came by to present a nutrition and wellness session Feb. 15, which helped residents learn more about the reasons people eat and how to make healthier choices.



“We covered how to eat well with regard to fat, how to increase your fibre, looking at food labels and then mindful eating so really looking at why we eat the way we do,” said Caroline LeClair a registered dietitian with IERHA who presented the session.



The session started by discussing the different reasons we eat, such as hunger, boredom and for social reasons.



LeClair then had participants categorize these things into three types of hunger: physical hunger where people eat to sustain themselves, craving hunger which is when people eat because they want a certain taste and emotional hunger which people do to both to make themselves feel better and to create emotions between people such as going out to dinner with friends.



The discussion then turned to the topics of fibre, fat and salt and how to eat in a way that balances your body’s needs.



LeClair believes that programs like this are important to have available in the community.



“People have so many questions about (nutrition). We are constantly being bombarded from the internet and other non-reputable sources that say you should be doing this diet or you should be eating this way. We (IERHA) can come out and give the actual information,” she said.



LeClair’s best advice for healthy eating is to, “use the plate method. Look at the plate and try to get half of your plate to be vegetables and then look at your portion sizes for your protein and your grains. The size of your fist for your grains like potatoes and pasta and the size of your palm, thickness of your pinky for meat,”



This also includes one cup of dairy and one small piece or a half cup of fruit.



SIRL’s next installment of the wellness series will be an Introduction to Meditation March 2 at 7 p.m.