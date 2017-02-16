Canadian Armed Forces training in Gimli

Residents in the RM of Gimli can expect an increased number of people in town starting in coming days.



Around 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be headed to Gimli Feb. 17 and 18, to start the week-long training exercise ARCTIC BISON 2017 ending Feb. 25. CAF members and their equipment will be stationed at Gimli Industrial Park for majority of the week.



“Residents are asked to take note that there will be increased activity on Lake Winnipeg, which will be used as the major snowmobile route for soldiers. As well, there will be members stationed at the Jackhead Harbour and other bivouac locations on Lake Winnipeg,” a CAF release said.



During the week, on Feb. 19, approximately half of the members will travel across Lake Winnipeg on snowmobiles to Berens Island for additional training, returning Feb. 24.



Residents will be treated to a CC-138 Twin Otter airplane, flying from Gimli to Berens Island, during the exercise.

“The plane flying overhead will observe snowmobile travel and will also be transporting supplies to soldiers on the ground,” the release stated.



As well, a Civil-Military Co-operation team will be in some local communities to explain what the exercise is all about.

The team will be in Hecla Feb. 18, Jackhead Feb. 19, Dauphin River Feb. 20, Berens River Feb. 21 and 22, and Bloodvein Feb. 23.