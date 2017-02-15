Interlake community populations grow

Most communities in the Interlake saw an increase in population size, according to the first batch of Census results released by Statistics Canada Feb. 8.



In the RM of Gimli, 6,181 people were counted as residents in 2016, a 5.7% growth compared to 5,845 people in 2011.

“It is in line with what you would expect in a five-year period,” CAO Joanne King said.



Further north in Arborg, there was a 6.5% growth in population from 1,147 to 1,222.

The Town of Winnipeg Beach saw an over 13% jump in population to 1,145 from 1,011.



Across the Interlake, the RM of St. Laurent the population grew by 2.5% from 1,305 in 2011 to 1,338 in 2016.

The Municipality of West Interlake, which includes Eriksdale and Lundar, was one of the few communities to see a decrease in population. The municipality’s population decreased by 2% from 2,206 in 2011 to 2,162 in 2016.



Canada’s population grew by 5% in 2016 to 35,151,728 from 33,476,688 in 2011.

Manitoba’s average growth was just above the national rate at 5.8%. There were 1,278,365 people who were counted as residents in the province last year.



