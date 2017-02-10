The Results are in

According to Statistics Canada, population and dwelling numbers are on the rise in Stonewall and Teulon.



Numbers from the 2016 census were released Feb. 8, which prove the population of the local area has jumped up compared to the 2011 census numbers.



“When you look at a 6% (growth), I think that’s a healthy growth it’s not growing at a rapid pace where you’re loosing your character by growing too fast. There are some communities in Manitoba that had negative growth and that’s never good and from our stance a 6% growth is healthy,” said Stonewall’s mayor Lockie McLean.



Population grown combined with an increase in dwellings translates into added taxes without taking away from the character of the town.



McLean attributes the growth to the town’s atmosphere, recreational facilities and public spaces.



“I think that when you look at Stonewall we’re just a stones throw away from Winnipeg. We’re just a really safe town. We’ve got a cop on every block if it’s not one that works for the RCMP then there are city police officers that live out here as well,” McLean said.



During the last five years the census revealed that Stonewall’s population went up from 4,536 to 4,809 residents.



“If I look forward right now in terms of the next five years in Stonewall when I look and try to figure out what’s going to happen, Stonewall will break 5,000 people in terms of population definitely within the next two years,” McLean noted.



The Town of Teulon and RM of Rosser also saw population growth. Teulon showed a population of 1,124 in 2011 but the current census can now claim 1,201 residents, which is a 6.9% increase. Rosser’s growth was more slow at 1,352 people to 1,372 people marking 1.5% growth.



The RM’s of Woodlands and Rockwood saw small declines in the five year span. Woodlands went from 3,521 people to 3,416 people which came out at a 3% loss. Rockwood ended up with a drop of 1.8% when it went from 7,964 to 7,823.



Manitoba as a whole, however, is marking this census in the record books as the province broke an 80 year drought of being below the national average. Manitoba witness a population of 5.8% compared to Canada’s growth of 5.0%.



Manitoba falls behind only Nunavut, Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan and is a contributing part of Canada’s west seeing the majority of the country’s growth in the during the past five years.



Nationally, Canada’s population was counted as 35,151,728 people and Statistics Canada has said that approximately 2/3 of that is due to migratory increases (people immigrating and emigrating to Canada) while 1/3 comes from natural increase (people being born and dying).



More specific information can be found at the Statistics Canada website www12.statcan.gc.ca/census-recensement/2016/rt-td/population-eng.cfm

