Small plane crashes

Cesna 185 plane destined for Winkler crashed southwest of Winnipeg near Brunkild.



Headingley RCMP were dispatched to a report of an overdue aircraft that left the St. Andrews Airport at just after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at approximately 8:50 p.m.

The search continued with RCMP detachment members from Headingly and Carman. The Canadian Armed Forces Search and Rescue team was also involved.

Weather conditions at the time of the crash were poor with low visibility.



The plane was located crashed near Brunkild off of Provincial Road 305 at approximately 1:05 a.m. Feb. 10. There were two males on board, both were deceased. The 60-year-old and 41-year-old victims were both from Winkler.

The Transportation Safety Board and RCMP are working together on this continuing investigation.