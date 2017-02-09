STARS receives generous donation from Snowtrackers

STARS Ambulance welcomed a generous donation of $1,077.50 from the Interlake Snow Trackers at their west Winnipeg base Feb. 3.



Cam Heke, STARS communications officer said the donation was a “great boost”, adding the non-profit organization gets most of its funds from the Prairie region its serves.

“We rely mostly on community support,” he said.



Heke added it was particularly great to get support from a Manitoba donor because most of STARS funding come from Alberta.

“We are really ramping up our fund raising efforts in Manitoba,” Heke said.



Each STAR Ambulance has a paramedic, two pilots and one nurse on board when it is dispatched for an emergency.

“To receive a donation for the crew, is very meaningful. It’s a sign that the community respects the work that they are doing,” he said.

