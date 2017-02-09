RCMP bust marijuana grow-op in RM of Fisher

Fisher River and Peguis RCMP dismantled a marijuana grow operation at a residence in the RM of Fisher Feb. 3.



Police arrived at the property with a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant and found nobody inside. Officers found 78 marijuana plants at different stages of growth.



The operation was subsequently shut down. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the operation. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information can contact their RCMP branch or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit an online tip at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text TIPMAN and your message to CRIMES (274637).