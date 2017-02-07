Teulon Chamber of Commerce hosts AGM

The Teulon Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual general meeting Feb. 2.



The meeting got underway with guest speaker Adam Tarnowski from CJ Radio who spoke about his company’s new monthly newsletter, The Purple Pig, and how businesses can support each other in various communities.



“When your fellow businesses are closed (for the day) beside you it’s affecting your business, but it’s also affecting the businesses around you,” Tarnowski said.



He expressed the idea that by working together to draw businesses in, adjacent businesses might see more customers simply because they are already in the area.



The speech was followed up by the president’s report, presented by Teulon Chamber chair Jan Lambourne.



She detailed that they had received their Chamber membership certificate for the year, which allows the chamber to continue as an organization. Lambourne also said they had sent out emails telling current chamber members it was time to renew their membership and they will follow up with a mail campaign in the coming weeks.



“In March, we will work towards our yard sale and other agendas.” she said concluding the report.



2017 Board Members

Micheal Ledarney was confirmed to take on the vice-chair position once again. The secretary position will be continued on by Linda Lamoureux and the three directors once again: Danny Hutchinson, Shirley Cookson, and Don Rennicks. They will join Jan Lambourne, who continues her term as chair. Diane Rennicks stays on as treasurer.



“I want to thank everybody who has been on board for the last year and has helped us accomplish everything that we’ve had to do,” added Lambourne.