RCMP celebrating history outside Lower Fort Garry

The RCMP was out in friendly force near Lower Fort Garry as they celebrated RCMP Day.



Justice Minister Heather Stefanson announced the province has declared Feb. 1 as the first annual RCMP Day to recognize the contributions of RCMP officers to the safety and well-being of the province.



“It is an honour to be part of this special celebration, recognizing the important work the RCMP are doing in our communities to ensure public safety, especially their work with young people throughout Manitoba,” said Stefanson in a media release. “The RCMP has played an important role in Manitoba’s history, which is clear as we celebrate our country’s 150th birthday. From all Manitobans, we thank you for your dedication, your service and your sacrifice.”



The first day of February was chosen in recognition of the day the RCMP was officially established in 1920 with the merger of the North-West Mounted Police in western Canada and Dominion Police of eastern Canada.



To celebrate, the RCMP set up a road safety check-stop along the highway of near the national historical site. It was set up to remind people to be safe while driving.



The officers wore period uniforms and showed off some historical transportation methods such as snowmobiles, a dog sled and a Red River cart.



They also showcased new e-ticketing technology.



To help recognize the RCMP’s contributions to Canada the province is inviting young people throughout the province to draw, design or create a card for the RCMP and mail it to the province by May 31.



These cards can be mailed to Manitoba Justice, 1801-155 Carlton Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 3H8. They will be displayed at the Manitoba Legislative Building and then presented to the RCMP later in the year.