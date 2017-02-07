ICF hands out more grants for Canada’s 150

The Interlake Community Foundation is participating in the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, which is a grant program that will provide funds for more enhanced celebrations to honour Canada’s 150th.



“This is kind of exciting for us. We don’t normally do this kind of thing so we are excited to see what kind of grant applications come in,” Tracy Holod, the executive director Interlake Community Foundation said.



These grants are designed to make it easier for community groups to access grant money to help out with sesquicentennial celebrations.



“Any group in the community that is doing something special for the Canada 150 that meets our requirements (is eligible). Basically, to have eligible projects have to be based in Canada, connected to Canada’s 150. Then there are the three objectives of the fund which are to encourage participation in community activities, inspire deeper understanding of people, places and events that shape our country or to build vibrant and healthy communities,” Holod explained.



The foundation typically provides capital grant projects and serves the RMs of Rockwood, Rosser, Woodlands and the Towns of Stonewall and Teulon and typically provides capital grants projects.



“We’ve given grants to libraries for books, for furniture. We’ve provided funds to palliative care for equipment and to day programs, for seniors centres and community living. Typically it’s not funds for programs but for actual things. This is more for community celebrations or history projects that will benefit the community,” she said.



This special grant program is funded by the federal government in conjunction with the Community Foundation of Canada.



“The Canada 150 grant is giving us $5,000 and we have to match that so that it’s $10,000. So we are taking $5,000 from or regular granting year to put towards this,” Holod noted.



She hopes this will make local residents more aware of the different organizations involved, finding out how great it is to volunteer in the community and will enable more people to enjoy Canada’s 150th anniversary.