Interlake women gather to discuss gender equality

The province’s Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Rochelle Squires, in partnership with the Interlake Women’s Resource Centre, hosted a roundtable discussion on gender equality at the Waterfront Centre in Gimli Jan. 27.



The roundtable is one of several the minister will host this month as part of a brand new provincial initiative- the first ever Women’s Equality Week that ran Jan. 23 to 28.



“I think it’s really important to hear the voices of all women in the province, regarding women’s equality. It’s important for me and my department to know what some of the priorities are,” Squires said. “We know rural women might face some different issues than some of our urban women, so I wanted to get responses from all over the province.”

Squires said the discussion was designed to learn about some of the economic difficulties rural women experience. “Rural Manitoba is so prolific in creating women entrepreneurs, so I want to find out what some of the challenges are that they experience as they are developing their businesses and careers.”



This year marks 101 years since women were given the right to vote in the province.

“It’s something to celebrate,” Squires said, before adding women were still “moving at a glacial place“ in the workplace.

“Only 8.5 % of the top jobs in Canada belong to women,” she said.



Squires noted forums such as roundtable discussions were an ideal platform to inspire women to progress in their respective fields.

“We are really looking to empower women to discover what they need to get the skills and the confidence to move forward in leadership roles in their own lives, and what can they do to inspire the next generation.”



The event was attended by representatives from various Interlake organizations including the Evergreen School Division, Lakeshore Women’s Resource Centre, and the New Icelandic Heritage Museum, amongst others. Issues brought up ranged from the recent worldwide women’s march, as well as discussions on supports for single parents and children.



Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton attended the event.

“Equality for women is important to me. It’s great to be here today, what a great turnout and its great to see some fellas in the room as well,” Wharton said.





