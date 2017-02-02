Personal Safety Talk at the Library

Community policing officer for the RCMP, constable Jim Dao, visited Gaynor Family Library to talk about personal safety and give tips on how to protect yourself Jan. 27.



The library talk was hosted by the Selkirk Community Renewal Corporation and had over 25 residents in attendance who learned the best ways to stay safe in their homes and out in the community.



“It’s fantastic. I think that we need to be aware in every day living how to keep ourselves safe and sometimes we forget about things and it’s nice sometimes to be reminded of some of the safety aspects that we can look at to keep each other safe,” Const. Dao said.



The talk began with tips for keeping safe at home which included, making sure locks and door frames are secure, having a way of looking to see who is knocking at your door such as a window or peephole, using motion sensor lights as deterrents, and having light timers set up in your home.



The constable then spoke about how to protect your valuables when you aren’t home. He said that the safest place for valuables is in a safety deposit box at a bank but for things that you want frequent access to he recommends a hidden lock box. He also suggested that you leave some decoy valuables such as a small jewelry box out to protect more valuable possessions that are hidden away.



“Most of these break-and-enter artists they want to come in and they don’t want to be there for more than five minutes because they know especially if you have an alarm that the police are coming. They want to be in and out. So if they go in with a mindset that they want to get jewellery and cash, they will see some jewellery and not see any cash and then they will be gone,” he said.



The conversation then flowed to car safety tips:



Const. Dao reminded the room that using your horn when you feel you are in danger is a good way of attracting the attention of people that can help you.



He also mentioned getting your keys ready before you leave a building is a way of getting into your car quickly if it’s needed and having them in your dominant hand allows you to use them as a weapon should the need arise.



Constable Dao’s top personal safety tips



Know your surroundings.

Safe proof your home in case of intruders.

Be aware of people that might scam you.



