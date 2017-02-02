Local resident discusses new kayaking business

A resident in the RM of Gimli discussed plans for his new kayaking business with council at their regular meeting Jan. 25.

Rob Jantz, who plans to provide kayaking classes for future clients on Lake Winnipeg, asked council to allow his business to have access to a Willow Creek dock, close to the entrance of Highway 9. As well, he asked if his clients could park near the dock and launch their kayaks from the dock.



Council were supportive of the initiative, saying if there was insurance for the RM, within the business’ insurance policy and all other protocol regarding starting a business was up to standard, Jantz would be able to use the dock.



The business, named Prairie Sea Kayak Adventures, target novice kayakers who want to learn about the creek and the area.

“(The business) will attempt to offer an experiential and emotional connection with nature, and will build one’s appreciation for the diversity in the flora and fauna around us,” a letter to council said.



The program will run in July and August, if weather permits. Jantz will conduct one two-hour tour daily, with a maximum of six participants.

He explained to council getting people to kayak was not only a passion of his, but he wanted to ensure they could do it in a safe manner.



“I am taking considerable care in making sure that this doesn’t put people at risk. I think it will also attract more people to our community,” Jantz said.



Gimli to host Peewee Provincials again

The RM was selected to host Hockey Manitoba’s Peewee Male Rural A provincials for the second year in-a-row. The tournament will run March 10 to 12. Proceeds will go towards Gimli Minor Hockey to help keep registration fees down and to keep it affordable for local youth.



Council decided the RM would return as a Platinum sponsor of the event donating $1,000 towards ice rental at the recreational centre and $400 toward renting of the rec’s lounge.



Land proposal

A couple with property near Sigavlik Road, submitted a proposal to council offering to donate part of their land to the RM.



“They bought the property not realizing that, under Canada’s guidelines for ownership of agricultural land, they had too much land,” CAO Joanne King explained to council.



As a result, the owners suggested they would subdivide the land into two parcels, keeping one and donating the other to the RM as public land. The total size of the land is roughly 80 acres.



Council opted to notify the couple they would be interested in pursuing the proposal.



Improvements to beach accessibility

The RM was approved an $8,000 grant from the Minister of Employment and Social Development Canada under the Enabling Accessibility Fund. The grant will go towards Gimli’s Beach Accessibility project, specifically a new ramp on the waterfront.

