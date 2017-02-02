Carrie Arsenault, owner of Sugar Me Cookie Boutique in Gimli, was selected as a finalist in the 2016-17 Just Watch ME! video contest.



“It’s the second year in row that I entered, and so it’s rewarding to have been chosen as one of the top four finalists,” Arsenault said, in an interview The Interlake Spectator Jan. 30.



The contest was open to rural entrepreneurs with disabilities or health conditions. Each contestant had to submit a two-to-three minute video discussing their journey of business success.



“This year’s contest saw a record number of entries with 22 rural entrepreneurs submitting videos,” a news release stated. The videos where then carefully judged by community leaders before four finalist where selected.



Arsenault is on of two Manitoba finalists, the other is Lucy Fouasse, owner of Lil’ Steps Miniatures and Wellness Farm in St. Malo. The other two finalists hail from rural Saskatchewan. Rewards up for grabs include a $1,000 cash prize as well as business prizes worth more than $5,000.



Arsenault said her business gets plenty of support from the local community.

“I think people are always excited to support people who enter competitions like this. We get great support from Gimli and surrounding area residents for sure,”

Arsenault, adding if she won, the money would be a welcome boost for her business.

“We could use the money for training. It will help us fine-tune our business and be more professional,” Arsenault said.



Public voting for the four finalists got underway Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and will close Feb. 14. To view each finalists video visit justwatchmecontest.ca. The winners for each province will be announced Feb. 17.

