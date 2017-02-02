Free entry returns to provincial parks

Manitobans wanting to get outdoors and explore provincial parks can do so at no charge during February.



“We’ve done this for a few years now. It’s an initiative to try to get people out into our provincial parks in the winter time,” Sloan Cathcart, the head of interpretation for Manitoba Parks said.



Manitoba Parks and Protected Spaces has been granting free entry into parks during February since 2014. This gives residents and visitors alike a chance to explore what Manitoba has to offer.



“We picked February because there are so many other great festivals and events occurring around the province. We figured that we would join in on the fun and do a free entry month,” Cathcart said.



Provincial parks in Manitoba offer a variety of activities during the winter season. There are 12 parks with groomed trails for skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and snowmobiling. Birds Hill Park has a new fat biking trail while Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain Parks have facilities for outdoor skating and tobogganing hills.



“Being outside and connecting with nature is hugely important. Especially in this day and age we are inside a lot especially in the winter season. It’s really important for health, body and mind to be outside in nature so having a period of free entry to encourage people to get outside be active in the outdoors and discover our province,” Cathcart noted.



Various parks across the province are easily accessible.



“For people that are new to winter or want to check out one of our parks in the winter time they should come out.” Cathcart said.



For more information about provincial parks, events and trail, visit Manitobaparks.com.