Evening of History set for Gwen Fox Gallery

It’s time once again as the new year dawns to take part in an evening that celebrates Selkirk’s history and raises funds to ensure our storied past will continue to be told to future generations for years to come.



The Noventis Credit Union’s Evening of History, A Fundraiser for the Selkirk Heritage Endowment Fund (SHEF), will be held at the Gwen Fox Gallery in the Selkirk Community Arts Centre on Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The fun-filled evening will include a heritage presentation and displays, wine or beer, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and an art auction. The Gwen Fox Gift Shop will be open during the event.



David McInnes will be the evening’s guest speaker. McInnes is the designer of the Steamboat exhibit at the Marine Museum of Manitoba and he is developing interpretative exhibits for the passenger deck of the Keenora.



SHEF was established in 2012 by the City of Selkirk as a perpetual endowment fund that will support the ongoing operational costs of a new municipal heritage museum. Until such a museum is established, the fund will provide annual grants to the Marine Museum of Manitoba.



In 2015, the fund paid out its first grant of $5,422 to the Marine Museum. The SHEF currently has a value of $299,300.



The Selkirk and District Community Foundation manages SHEF and Executive Director Bev Clegg said the Evening of History has proven to be a hit with those who enjoy history as well as a night out.



“It’s a great evening to celebrate heritage with others in the community. The event itself is a really nice time where people can get together, learn a little bit about our city’s past and enjoy good company,” Clegg said.



“And the proceeds go to the Selkirk Heritage Endowment Fund so you’re having fun and supporting a good cause.”



Selkirk Chief Administrative Officer Duane Nicol, who was a City of Selkirk councillor in 2012 when SHEF was established, said it came about as a result of the city’s ‘Capturing Our Shared Heritage’ vision paper that was adopted by council of the day. In addition to the city’s annual contribution to the SHEF, the fund benefits from private donations.



“The vision behind the SHEF was to establish a solid base of operating funds before a new museum is created. Experience tells us, that while it is challenging to raise the dollars and collect the human resources to establish a museum, it is the on-going operational costs that prove to be the true barrier. This is a long-term project which is expected to take 10 to 15 years to complete, but in the end we will have an affordable and financially sustainable museum for our community,” Nicol said.



Nicol said SHEF is in keeping with the city’s Strategic Plan, despite the fact it was created before the plan was adopted two years ago. It aligns to Priority 2 of the Strategic Plan that aims to build a strong and stable local economy by helping to revitalize Selkirk’s image and capitalizing on Selkirk’s tourism potential.



Tickets for the fundraiser are available for $25 or $50 for a builder ticket. Each ticket entitles you to admission, including entry into a draw for a door prize, two glasses of wine or two beer and hor d’oeuvres. Those who opt for the $50 ticket make a greater contribution to the fund, get their name on the ‘gold guest list’ that will be displayed near the bar and they receive a $25 tax receipt.



Tickets are available at the Selkirk Civic Centre (200 Eaton Avenue) and the Selkirk branch of Noventis Credit Union.



Title sponsor for the fundraiser is Noventis Credit Union. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Roxie's by the Red Uptown Cafe; the PRHouse is the wine and beer sponsor, the Selkirk Record is the media sponsor while the Selkirk Community Arts Centre has generously donated the space for the evening. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.







