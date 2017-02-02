Do you want to build a snow dog?

Ralph Tanchak has been making snow sculptures in his front yard on 4th Street E. since 2008 and this year’s tradition continues.



This year, the Stonewall resident decided to create a giant dog made of snow in the image of a family pet.



“What inspired me was actually our daughter’s American bulldog. My wife, Pat, kind of helped out with the inspiration and she said, ‘Why don’t you carve a snow sculpture of Murphy?’ Murphy is our daughter’s dog,” Tanchak said.

He has been snow carving works of art for the past 15 years but has only decorated his lawn with original designs for the past nine years.



“I could be picking a theme or a character and doing it every year but this keeps things kind of fresh and exciting doing something different every year,” he said.

“A snow sculpture starts out with a fast drawing,” according to Tanchak.



He then creates a 3D plan. Next he sets up a box and scoops the snow inside. After he removes the sides of the box he draws gridlines and starts the carving process.



“(The secret to good snow carrying is) I try to use the best and the freshest snow possible without a lot of dirt in it because that’s what attracts the sun and ruins it,” Tanchak said.



Tanchuk does a lot of snow sculpting in the Interlake. This year, he is making four sculptures for Cooley’s Ice Park in Gimli and a few more for the International Snow Sculpture Symposium at the Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg.



“I think (sculpting is) a great way to express ones creativity the medium doesn’t matter. It could be snow or clay or wood,” he added.

