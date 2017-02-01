Interlake celebrates World Wetlands Day 2017

World Wetlands Day continues to bring awareness to wetlands conservation every February. The annual celebration, Feb. 2, recognizes the convention on wetlands signed in 1971.



“Wetlands are natures kidneys they filter out contaminants from getting into water bodies and wetlands are a host of ecological excitement. There is lots that we know about wetlands but theres a lot of stuff that we still don’t know about wetlands that could be a benefit,” said Armand Belanger, the manager of East Interlake Conservation District.



Noted benefits of conserving wetlands are nutrient sinks that stop phosphorus and other chemicals from reaching our bodies of water. They contribute to biodiversity being the home to many species, they hold water and release it slowly which reduces the risk of flooding. People may not realize that wetlands are also carbon sinks that soak up greenhouse gases from the atmosphere to help slow down global warming and that they can contribute to a bioeconomy as people can use wetland plants to make biofuels to help reduce dependance on coal.



Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre is celebrating this significant day with activities for anyone who wants to learn more about the marsh.



“We invite schools to come in and explore our wetland and basically grab a pair of snowshoes and walk the trail. We have some wacky sports as well such as shuffle duck. We try to combine outdoor fun with the fact that wetlands are important to us,” said Jacques Bourgeois, events coordinator at Oak Hammock Marsh.



With Feb. 2 also being Groundhog Day, Oak Hammock will start activities at 8 a.m. with a groundhog puppet who will be searching for his shadow. The rest of the fun will start at 10 a.m. and include short films and presentations about wetlands conservation, guided snow shoe walks throughout the Marsh (snow shoes are available), and games such as shuffle duck.



“Wetlands are important not just for wildlife but for all of us,” Bourgeois said.



There are many opportunities in the Interlake to get involved with wetland conservation.



“A great way (to contribute) is to be involved at a grassroots level. Become affiliated or work with other local groups that are looking to preserve wetlands. There are many groups out there like conservation districts, Lake Winnipeg Foundation, local heritage corporations, Nature Conservancy of Canada. There are many groups that one could become affiliated with that could contribute to the conservation or preservation of wetlands,” said Belanger.

