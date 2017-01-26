Happy Feet

The Blessed Virgin Mary Church in East Selkirk hosts their annual Malanka (Ukrainian New Year’s celebration) at the East Selkirk Hall Jan. 21. Selkirk’s Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and the Selkirk and District Ukrainian School of Dance performed. Clockwise from top left: Isabelle Gauthier from Phyllis Catering serves dinner. Troyanda performs a Hutzel dance, Fialka performs a Transcarpathian dance. Troyanda showcases their winter fantasy dance. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network)