Smoke shop, gas bar ]matter of contention

A group of Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation members are pushing to renegotiate the terms of the 20-year lease agreement on the Red Sun Smoke Shop and Gas Bar just north of Winnipeg.

Red Sun manager David Doer pays the community $10 a year as part of the deal for the gas bar, located at the corner of Highway 6 and Provincial Road 236. In exchange, the lease agreement shows he keeps the profits and gets half the community’s tobacco rebate each month. He is also required to pay 10% of his tobacco rebate into a Roseau River community fund. Doer signed the lease with RRAFN last July.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation which has been going on for nine years and we’re still here fighting this,” said RRAFN councillor Cecil James, at a press conference at the gas bar Tuesday. “People of my community are being exploited. We own this place and we could use that money to put a huge dent into our housing problem.”

The smoke shop and gas bar has been a matter of contention almost since its opening in 2007.

Red Sun submits receipts to the Manitoba government for tax-exempt tobacco and gasoline and the province reimburses the band to honour the tax exemption status indigenous individuals have under the Indian Act. According to James, the deal works out to $80,000-90,000 per month for each party.

Terms of the lease were the subject of an APTN report broadcast last week.

As well, a separate APTN report alleged on Monday that cashiers at the gas bar had been using status card numbers to sell discounted gas and cigarettes to non-status customers, As part of its investigation using a hidden camera and/or microphone, APTN sent four non-indigenous people to Red Sun over the course of a week and each bought gas and cigarettes and were given tax exemption via a status card that wasn’t theirs. One cashier offered to use their own number, according to the report.

Doer declined an interview request from APTN but sent an email through his lawyer denying he or any other manager had sanctioned the practice and that employees had been terminated for using their own treaty numbers for sales to non-aboriginal customers.

“It is made clear to all Red Sun employees that all non-treaty customers must pay tax on purchases made at the store,” according to the email, posted on APTN’s website.

James is hoping the revelations prompt Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) to take action.

“I’m hoping that it opens INAC’s eyes,” said James. “This deal shouldn’t have been allowed to take place.”

In an email, a spokesperson acknowledged INAC takes allegations and complaints very seriously and a process is in place to ensure they are examined properly and that appropriate action is taken.

Roseau River Chief Alfred Hayden, who signed the lease on behalf of RRAFN along with two other councillors, was unavailable for comment.

“They sold us out,” said Lynda Roberts, a former member of the custom council, which represents the heads of families on the reserve. “That’s what they leave behind. We’re coming up on election. That’s their legacy, their walk of shame.”

If RRAFN kept more of the tax rebate, band member Max Seenie said it would help the reserve’s bad housing problem.

“Our population has increased dramatically and in the next 10 years it’s going to double,” said Seenie, who would like to see a referendum on the lease. “We have two families per house in Roseau and 20 years from now we’re going to have three families. That causes social problems in the future and we need to come up with a solution for that.”